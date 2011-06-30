Pippa Middleton And Her Banker Boyfriend Are Definitely Still On And Watching Wimbledon

Photo: AP

First rumours abounded that the star of the Royal Wedding, Pippa Middleton, had dumped her financier boyfriend, Alex Loudon. Then stories circulated that in fact the pair were still together.It’s pretty clear that Pippa and Alex are still going strong, and have made a point of it at Wimbledon today.



“The couple, who have been dating for almost a year, arrived hand-in-hand at Wimbledon, looking very much a couple,” the Daily Mail reported.

The couple “had their arms around one another as they headed in to the stadium to watch the matches. Once inside, the duo exchanged flirty smiles and chit-chat as they watched the game alongside her parents Carole and Michael Middleton,” Us Weekly reported.Pippa and Alex are in the stands to watch Andy Murray against Feliciano Lopez.

Weeks ago media outlets reported that Pippa had split with Loudon, a cricketer-turned-businessman.

The Eton graduate used to be a stockbroker, but recent reports had him working as a corporate finance and development analyst at beer brewer SABMiller.

Alex isn’t Pippa’s first banking beau: she used to date J. J. Jar dine Patterson, the heir to a Hong Kong banking fortune. And she was also linked to Alexander Spencer Churchill, “a millionaire who deals in wealth management.”

Alex’s father, James, was a financier and is now Chairman of Caledonia Investments in London — in which Alex has a small stake.

