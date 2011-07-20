Pippa And Her Banker Boyfriend Are Flying To Mustique To Get Their Love Back On Track

Photo: Wikipedia

Despite rumours that the relationship was finished, Pippa Middleton and her financier boyfriend are still an item.But the stress of the spotlight has taken its toll on the young couple.



So where are they going? The Caribbean!

According to the Sun, Pippa and Alex Loudon are “hoping to patch things up… on the Caribbean island where sister Kate wooed Wills after they split.”

The pair will head to Mustique in late July “so they can enjoy time alone out of the spotlight.”

Mustique is a private island in the West Indies that has only 100 villas on it. There is one hotel, and Kate Moss, Bill Gates, Mick Jagger and other members of the royal family are well known fans of the exclusive island.

According to the Sun, Pippa and Alex have “struggled” since the Royal Wedding under the “huge strain” of the media spotlight.

Alex used to be a stockbroker, but recent reports had him working as a corporate finance and development analyst at beer brewer SABMiller.

Alex isn’t Pippa’s first banking beau: she used to date J. J. Jar dine Patterson, the heir to a Hong Kong banking fortune. And she was also linked to Alexander Spencer Churchill, “a millionaire who deals in wealth management.”

Alex’s father, James, was a financier and is now Chairman of Caledonia Investments in London — in which Alex has a small stake.

