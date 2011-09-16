BABY GOT BACK! Stars Who Made Their Careers Based On Their Rears

Use what the good lord gave you.



In recent years more than a few Hollywood stars have managed to launch their careers solely on the strength of their…assets.

Pippa Middleton, who stole the world’s, er, attention this past April with her bottom clinging bridesmaid dress is reportedly set to make an unintentional foray into the film scene.

A UK film company says they producing a biopic about Pippa’s life in response to increased interest…in how she pulled off that dress?

No matter. Pippa is merely the latest person to back their way into Hollywood. Here are some others.

