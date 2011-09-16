BABY GOT BACK! Stars Who Made Their Careers Based On Their Rears

Use what the good lord gave you.
In recent years more than a few Hollywood stars have managed to launch their careers solely on the strength of their…assets.
Pippa Middleton, who stole the world’s, er, attention this past April with her bottom clinging bridesmaid dress is reportedly set to make an unintentional foray into the film scene.
A UK film company says they producing a biopic about Pippa’s life in response to increased interest…in how she pulled off that dress?
No matter. Pippa is merely the latest person to back their way into Hollywood. Here are some others.
NSFW!!! Before he was known for being crazy, Mel Gibson was known for his looks, especially his butt. He showed it off in Lethal Weapon.
Rihanna was famous for her butt even before she leaked self-take mirror shots of it onto the internet.
Nicki Minaj became famous for her music, but also definitely for her behind and the ridiculous costumes she outfits it in.
Yeah, yeah Bruce Springsteen was famous before this 1984 cover, but after it he became SUPER famous.
