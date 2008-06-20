Piper Sees More Upside For Evergreen Solar (ESLR) Too

Jeffries thinks Evergreen Solar (ESLR) is going to $16 and Piper Jaffray agrees.



After ESLR’s analyst day (and $600 million in new contracts), Piper saw two principal reasons to get more buliish:

Piper believes the company’s cost advantage is sustainable through 2010.

The firm anticipates production upside with another capacity expansion announcement.

Piper reiterates BUY on Evergreen Solar (ESLR), target price to $16.

See Also:

Evergreen Solar (ESLR): That 20% Pop Was Just The Beginning (ESLR)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.