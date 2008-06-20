Piper Sees More Upside For Evergreen Solar (ESLR) Too

Jeffries thinks Evergreen Solar (ESLR) is going to $16 and Piper Jaffray agrees.
After ESLR’s analyst day (and $600 million in new contracts), Piper saw two principal reasons to get more buliish:
- Piper believes the company’s cost advantage is sustainable through 2010.
- The firm anticipates production upside with another capacity expansion announcement.
Piper reiterates BUY on Evergreen Solar (ESLR), target price to $16.
