Analysts at Piper Jaffray reckon that the first two months of ComScore paid click data, due out after the close, point to a revenue miss for the March quarter. They estimate paid clicks are tracking between 0% and 5% for the quarter. They have retained their “Buy” rating.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.