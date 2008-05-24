Piper: New Mac Laptops Coming (AAPL)

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster previews Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference scheduled for June 9. Upshot: No surprises for the Apple faithful. Gene thinks Steve Jobs will show off:



New features, apps for the iPhone, in combination with the formal rollout of the new iPhone OS. And, of course, the 3G iPhone.

New laptops (“60% chance” this happens at WWDC, “80% chance” by end of summer.

