TODAY ON PIPELINE: 40% Off The Perfect Gift: A Special Set Of 5 Handcrafted Cigars

Why We Chose This Deal



There are cigars, and then there are CIGARS. We’ve discovered an exceptional cigar brand truly worthy of attention. Upcoming holidays? Better-than-expected bonus? Super Bowl? New Dad? Pick a reason and celebrate it with a Propio cigar from Achievement Cigar Company, a tobacco grower and producer known for luxury goods. While available for years in international markets, these cigars are only now making their U.S. debut.

The ACC cigar is a one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted experience. Its new Propio line is an innovative and exciting cigar, says CEO Max Myers: “We are innovating new breeds of tobacco, and new fermentation processes, harvesting wild organic tobaccos on the edges of the river of the Guayas in Ecuador. We are innovating taste like you have never experienced in a cigar before!”

Varieties included in the Propio are:

Veneno, a deep and mysterious treasure harvested in the wild of Ecuador Diamante, an innovation in Maduro cigars Leon, a powerhouse constructed of top-tiered leaves Nero, a full-bodied blend from Nicaragua, Peru and Ecuador And for a limited time through Pipeline, you can get Propio at 40% off. Quantities of these sought-after masterpieces are limited, so if you’re thinking of gifting them to a worthy someone, or picking up a set for yourself, act quickly.

Our deal today gives you 5 cigars from the Propio line plus a sophisticated, humidifying carrying case for $397, a 40% discount. And only available here.

Deal includes international air freight shipping is included to any U.S. destination.





Curious about how this premium experience is created? Read more about ACC craftsmanship.



What is Pipeline? Find out more >>

Follow Pipeline on Twitter >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.