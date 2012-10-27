The 16 US Pipeline Operators With The Most 'Incidents'

Photo: MatterOfTrust
Opponents of pipeline projects like Transcanada’s Keystone often point to the risks of spill and injuries.The truth is these incidents are very rare.
However, they do occur.
We compiled data collected by the Department of Transportation since 2006 showing every “significant incident” in the country.
DOT defines “incidents” as ones that included one of the following:
1) Fatality or injury requiring in-patient hospitalization.
2) $50,000 or more in total costs, measured in 1984 dollars.
3) Highly volatile liquid releases of 5 barrels or more or other liquid releases of 50 barrels or more.
4) Liquid releases resulting in an unintentional fire or explosion.
Not every incident is the result of human error; some are the result of corrosion or natural causes.
Nevertheless, we think these data show the true costs of running pipelines across the country.
We took operator names as they are officially registered with DOT (so as to separate out subsidiaries) and ranked them according to incidents per mile of pipeline, with a cut-off of 45 incidents (again, since 2006).
No. of incidents: 139
Total pipelines miles: 36,371
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.004
Fatalities: 2
Injuries: 12
Property damage: $104,798,031
Gross gallons spilled: 30,225
Net gallons spilled: 29,347
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 47
Total pipelines miles: 7,756
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.006
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $85,798,676
Gross gallons spilled: 33,071
Net gallons spilled: 26,553
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 47
Total pipelines miles: 5,133
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.009
Fatalities: 1
Injuries: 3
Property damage: $41,321,616
Gross gallons spilled: 16,129
Net gallons spilled: 4,423
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 73
Total pipelines miles: 7,886
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.009
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $5,571,041
Gross gallons spilled: 34,232
Net gallons spilled: 34,206
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 111
Total pipelines miles: 10,051
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.011
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 1
Property damage: $21,264,515
Gross gallons spilled: 68,956
Net gallons spilled: 50,389
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 56
Total pipelines miles: 4,066
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.014
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $146,657,144
Gross gallons spilled: 6,754
Net gallons spilled: 3,133
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 140
Total pipelines miles: 10,332
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.014
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $37,399,260
Gross gallons spilled: 18,319
Net gallons spilled: 10,775
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 64
Total pipelines miles: 4,318
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.015
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $48,776,680
Gross gallons spilled: 5,717
Net gallons spilled: 2,859
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 78
Total pipelines miles: 4,950
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.016
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $22,840,833
Gross gallons spilled: 6,819
Net gallons spilled: 1,701
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 70
Total pipelines miles: 4,127
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.017
Fatalities: 4
Injuries: 3
Property damage: $804,042,174
Gross gallons spilled: 42,008
Net gallons spilled: 7,915
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 94
Total pipelines miles: 4,960
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.019
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $10,214,127
Gross gallons spilled: 2,381
Net gallons spilled: 110
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 104
Total pipelines miles: 3,733
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.028
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $11,333,443
Gross gallons spilled: 12,229
Net gallons spilled: 1,605
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 56
Total pipelines miles: 1,899
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.029
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $21,118,042
Gross gallons spilled: 7,960
Net gallons spilled: 2,437
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 163
Total pipelines miles: 5,810
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.028
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 1
Property damage: $30,485,962
Gross gallons spilled: 13,719
Net gallons spilled: 7,624
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 108
Total pipelines miles: 1,696
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.064
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Property damage: $11,893,779
Gross gallons spilled: 31,835
Net gallons spilled: 16,244
Source: DOT
No. of incidents: 52
Total pipelines miles: 69
Incidents per pipeline mile: 0.75
Fatalities: 1
Injuries: 1
Property damage: $50,475,656
Gross gallons spilled: 14,296
Net gallons spilled: 9,631
Source: DOT
