Pip Marlow is leaving Microsoft to become Suncorp's 'market disruptor'

Photo: Getty Images.

Microsoft Australia managing director Pip Marlow has been poached by Suncorp to be the CEO of strategic innovation.

Marlow has been with Microsoft for 21 years.

Suncorp managing director Michael Cameron says Marlow will be pivotal to the success of Suncorp’s marketplace and the delivery of its customer strategy.

“Pip is a highly-recognised leader in her field. She brings a wealth of international experience and has a strong track record of delivery, most recently through her role as managing director of Microsoft Australia,” said Cameron.

“I am looking forward to the contribution that Pip will make to Suncorp and its many brands including AAMI, GIO, Apia and Shannons.”

She will be responsible for Suncorp’s strategic role in market disruption, and identifying, establishing and cultivating new external marketplace partners to meet the needs of customers.

She’ll join the team in March 2017.

Marlow’s departure as banks look toward tech ranks follows that of Maile Carnegie, the former Google Australia chief executive, who crossed over into the financial services space to work for ANZ in March.

Digital products are a major battleground between the major Australian retail banks. ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott, who took over as head of the bank on January 1 from Mike Smith, has pledged to continue driving digital product development.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.