Pioneer's SyncTV: Expensive, Light on Content

Vague reports out this morning about Pioneer Electronics’ new SyncTV haven’t shed much light on the service, which wants to provide an a la carte, on-demand pay-TV service via the web. Consumers pay $2-$3 per month per channel for unlimited downloading and streaming of shows to PCs, Macs, portable devices that are not iPods, and, yes, someday, TVs.

This sounds expensive compared to cable, and very expensive compared to the ad-supported Hulu.com (not to mention light on content). The only channel of note to join the offering appears to be CBS’s Showtime. (SyncTV’s press materials and initial stories on the FT and Reuters do not elaborate on other content partners.) Are any ad-supported networks included? Unclear. Nor are there any details on whether ads would run within shows from ad-supported networks, and/or if those ads would be skippable.

