How To Use Pinterest, The Hottest Site On The Planet

Pinterest claims to be the fastest growing website ever, and you should be paying attention to it.



But what is Pinterest, anyway?

It’s a website where people post cool pictures inside specialised pages called Pinboards—topics like art, cars, tasty food, and any other categories you can come up with.

Want to get in on the fun?

Here’s how to get started on Pinterest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.