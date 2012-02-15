How To Use Pinterest, The Hottest Site On The Planet

Pinterest claims to be the fastest growing website ever, and you should be paying attention to it.
But what is Pinterest, anyway?
It’s a website where people post cool pictures inside specialised pages called Pinboards—topics like art, cars, tasty food, and any other categories you can come up with.
Want to get in on the fun?
Here’s how to get started on Pinterest.
First you'll need a Pinterest invite. Either go to Pinterest.com and request one (which could take a while) or find a friend who has one.
Signing in using Facebook or Twitter is convenient because then Pinterest shows friends who are already using it. It helps you get started fast.
Without the Pin It button, Pinterest is nothing. Drag the Pin It button to your bookmarks bar. If you don't have a bookmarks bar, follow the instructions below.
Here's your Pinterest home page, where you'll find posts from everyone you follow, plus a notifications feed on the left.
Now that you've set up your Pinterest account, the first thing to do is re-pin somebody else's cool picture. A re-pin is just like a retweet or reblog (in Tumblr).
Here's how your Pinterest page looks once you've pinned a bunch of stuff. It's composed of your boards, pins, and pins you've liked.
If you want to upload a picture from your computer, click the Add button in the top right corner of Pinterest, then click Upload once this pop up appears.
Finding friends on Pinterest is easy since it plugs in to Facebook and Twitter. You can follow all of a person's boards, or just pick one board to follow.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.