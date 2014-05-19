14 Pinterest Projects That Failed Hilariously

Pintester Sonja Foust, the Pintester

Pinterest is largely an aspirational social network. People post and “pin” pictures that help them create the ideal version of different aspects of their lives.

For that reason, the site is loaded with all sorts of DIY crafts, as well as recipes and tutorials for home decor projects.

Browsing the site, everything looks beautiful, and many things look relatively easy to make yourself.

The cold-hard truth: They’re often quite the opposite.

Blogger Sonja Foust runs a funny site called Pintester where she posts about her experience trying out different Pinterest projects. The site’s slogan: “Failing at Pinterest pins so you don’t have to.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.