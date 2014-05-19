14 Pinterest Projects That Failed Hilariously

Pinterest is largely an aspirational social network. People post and “pin” pictures that help them create the ideal version of different aspects of their lives.
For that reason, the site is loaded with all sorts of DIY crafts, as well as recipes and tutorials for home decor projects.
Browsing the site, everything looks beautiful, and many things look relatively easy to make yourself.
The cold-hard truth: They’re often quite the opposite.
Blogger Sonja Foust runs a funny site called Pintester where she posts about her experience trying out different Pinterest projects. The site’s slogan: “Failing at Pinterest pins so you don’t have to.”
'Pinterest was my new favourite website,' she says, 'But when I would try to make things it just wasn't working out.'
She was making enough income from ads and selling things from Pintester's store that she didn't need to work.
'People are glad to know that they're not the only person out there screwing up something that looks like it would be awesome,' she says.
