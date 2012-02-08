No One Has Built This Billion-Dollar Startup Yet

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Four investors took the stage at Business Insider’s Social Commerce Summit and discussed what they look for in the space.RRE Ventures’ Adam Ludwin says he’s hunting for a startup that doesn’t yet exist. When someone finally builds it, Ludwin says it will be the next Zynga (and he’ll happily invest).



“Zynga was the first company to prove you could make a business building off of Facebook. Someone will build a Zynga on top of Pinterest,” he says.

He doesn’t mean someone will build a photo-sharing game company. He means someone will use Pinterest’s API and build a better way to shop online.

Pinterest hasn’t yet developed an API, which is probably why Ludwin’s dream startup doesn’t exist. But when the API is released, here’s what engineers should develop:

“It will look like Net A Porter, except when you click on the pair of shoes, it won’t be curated by a buyer, it will be what’s trending right now. The products will be what’s being noticed by taste makers and individuals.”

The future startup will need to first identify hot products then put them into the supply chain.

He warns that Pinterest might build the business itself though.

“The interesting part is where the loop closes between sharing and transaction,” says Ludwin.

