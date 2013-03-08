Pinterest's 100 Most Influential Users: Here's Where They Live

Photo: Natasha Foote / Pinterest

Where do people who have millions of followers on Pinterest live?While the bulk of users reside in rural areas and suburbs, the most influential people on the photo social network live in trend-setting places like New York and California.



“It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that while the majority of pinners may reside in Middle America, the most influential ones live in the cities where trends are set,” HelloSociety founder Kyla Brennan told Social Times. Pinterest is a place for discovery, and it would be hard to discover lots of exciting new things if you’re only following people just like yourself who live similar lifestyles in similar places.”

HelloSociety, a company that connects brands with influencers, made an infographic that shows where the top 100 most influential pinners live, both in the world and in the United States.

People with more than 3 million followers have red pins. Blue pins are people with 1-3 million followers on Pinterest. Green pins have hundreds of thousands of Pinterest followers.

Here’s the infographic, below:

Photo: Hello Society

