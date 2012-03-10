Pinterest: We're Not Going To Be Sued Into Oblivion, And Here's Why

Pinterest does not believe it is vulnerable to lawsuits regarding copyright infringement and is protected under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.



We’ve reached out to Pinterest to find out what their official policy regarding images that potentially infringe on copyrights. Now we have our response from Pinterest:

Pinterest provides a service platform through which people share images, videos, commentary and links with friends or with others. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) provides safe harbors for exactly this type of platform. If a copyright holder objects to any of the postings – and so far very few have objected – Pinterest will follow the safe harbor procedures set forth in the DMCA.

So, as long as Pinterest removes content if it gets a legitimate copyright complaint, it is in the clear.

Pinterest is facing some scrutiny as to whether the process of “pinning” an image — basically adding a full version of the image to the site — without a licence is copyright infringement.

This caused one lawyer named “Kristen,” who was worried about whether she would be held responsible for copyright infringement for pinning what could be licensed photos, to delete some of her pinboards out of fear.

The co-founder of Pinterest reached out to that same lawyer that deleted her pinboards, saying that the site is still trying to figure out an elegant solution to its copyright questions.

