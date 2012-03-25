Pinterest's New Terms Of Service Bans 'Self-Abuse'

Photo: Pinterest

Pinterest has emailed its users to inform them of a few changes in its terms of service.The company removed language that originally granted it the right to sell whatever content users pinned to the site. Saying that selling content was never its intent, that part of the terms is gone.



Perhaps in response to the “Thinspo” community, Pinterest is explicitly banning pins that encourage self-abuse.

It released simpler tools for users to report intellectual property infringement. This is a very important change as we follow the potential copyright and trademark issues with the site.

Lastly, the new terms include language to allow for a Pinterest API — expect Pinterest apps from independent developers!

