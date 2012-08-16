Pinterest Goes Nuts With Mobile App Releases

Pinterest is introducing a new app for Google’s Android Play Store and the Amazon Appstore for Android. The social site has also released updates for its iPhone and iPad apps too.Pinterest for Android allows users to quickly “pin” photos and other items based on their interests.



The new apps are fast and simple to navigate. The company says it wants the user experience to be as productive as possible. Pinterest has made sure their Android app works on phones and tablets, regardless of the device’s cost, speed or screen size.

The updated iPad app offers new ways to engage with pins and brings an integrated web browser to see what others are pinning from their favourite sites. In addition, the iPhone app now supports two-column views and brings speed and control.

For other smartphone users simply head to m.pinterest.com for Pinterest’s mobile app

Check out the app for yourself it’s available on Android, iOS, and later in the week the Amazon App Store.

Don’t Miss: 12 Pinterest Users You Should Be Following>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.