CHART: This Is How Much Traffic Pinterest Really Sends Sites

Pinterest might not be legal. Users throw copyright caution to the wind as they high jack millions of photos from across the web and share them on virtual pinboards.Piccsy, a photo discovery platform founded in 2010, has a lot of content that gets poached by Pinterest users. A recent study showed Piccsy content makes up ~ 0.15% of total Pinterest pins. It’s the 18th most shared site on Pinterest.



You’d think Piccsy would be upset. Instead, it is “extremely happy” to share its content.

“As far as I’m concerned, any traffic to Piccsy is good traffic,” says founder Daniel Eckler.

His site receives about 30 million monthly pageviews; Pinterest drives many of those visits. According to Google Analytics, Pinterest has sent about 600,000 visitors to Piccsy in the past year — 50,000 in the past month alone.

The traffic is coming from more than 200,000 pin sources and the users Pinterest sends are highly engaged. The average Pinterest visitor views 6 Piccsy pages per session and spends 4 minutes on the site. No specific pins yield a ton of traffic yet; Eckler is benefiting from the combined power of all of the pins.

“The fact that it’s distributed across many pins means that users of Pinterest will likely return again and again, instead of users from StumbleUpon or Facebook; those sites send more dense traffic (and have way less links overall),” says Eckler.

Currently Piccsy’s top two referrers are StumbleUpon and Facebook. Eckler believes Pinterest will overtake them both before long. Its mobile app already seems more powerful than Facebook’s.

“Pinterest is our number three traffic driver,” says Eckler. “Pinterest Mobile drives about 20% of total Pinterest traffic compared to Facebook mobile which drives ~8%.”

At that rate, Eckler anticipates Pinterest will overtake Facebook referral traffic within a few weeks, and he thinks it will become the #1 Piccsy traffic driver by the end of the year.

“Piccsy likes eyeballs, and Pinterest provides a ton of them,” he says.

Here’s a chart of the booming Pinterest referrals to Piccsy, by week. The chart probably closely reflects Pinterest’s hockey stick growth curve.

