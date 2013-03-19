Pinterest Is Rolling Out A New Look To Get You To Spend More Time On The Site

Photo: Pinterest

Pinterest is rolling out a new design, which it started testing back in January.Pinterest is a site for collecting and sharing photos of interesting objects around the web.



The redesign is meant to be easier to navigate, and places a greater emphasis on content discovery. If all goes according to plan, people will likely end up spending more time on the site.

It still has the same grid design that we’ve all grown to associate with Pinterest, but it now has more options in the close-up view of pins. For example, you can see pins from the same board, pins from the same website, and “People who pinned this also pinned.”

Pinterest made its first big step toward monetizing the site earlier this month when it launched Pinterest Web Analytics. The analytics tool gives website owners insights into how people are interacting with “pins” that originate from their websites.

It also recently sold $200 million in stock to new and current investors for less than 10 per cent of the company, which effectively valued the company at $2.5 billion.

The redesign is currently only available on the web, but will soon update its iOS and Android apps to reflect the changes.

Check out some images of the redesign below (click to enlarge the images).

