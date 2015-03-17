Pinterest just raised a huge round and is now worth $11 billion

Pinterest has raised $US367 million, according to a new regulatory filing. The Wall Street Journal is reporting Pinterest raised the new round at an $US11 billion valuation.

In addition, the regulatory filing says Pinterest could raise up to $US208 million in additional funding.

Citing someone familiar with the matter, WSJ reports the current round includes existing and new investors. This round of funding is expected to close within the next few weeks.

The new valuation would more than double Pinterest’s value from last May, when it raised $US200 million at a $US5 billion valuation.

