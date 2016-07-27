Pinterest just poached a top Snapchat exec who had only been there since March

Pinterest just poached a top Snapchat ad executive who had been with the company for less than five months.

In March, Snapchat hired Johnson as its head of quantitative ads, a move the Wall Street Journal cited at the time as a way to help the app establish its legitimacy “as a powerful vehicle for brand advertising.”

He’ll now be head of measurement science and insights at Pinterest and will report to Jon Kaplan, the head of global sales the company hired in February.

Johnson previously worked for Kaplan when they were both at Google, where he spent more than three years before Snapchat, primarily as advertising research director.

“The main reasons I made the move to Pinterest are for the people, the role, and the company,” Johnson tells Business Insider via email.

He says that he has “tremendous respect” for Kaplan and that the job at Pinterest is “better aligned” with his “personal view of the future of advertising research” than his Snapchat gig, “as it brings together insights, measurement, and data science within sales as well as the product and engineering functions.”

He also describes Pinterest as having “an incredible culture that’s a great fit for me.”

Snapchat wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Johnson isn’t the first industry veteran whose stint at the messaging app has been short-lived. In 2015, it lost eight upper-level execs, with only one of them lasting more than eight months. The company’s culture has previously been described as secretive and very top-down from CEO Evan Spiegel.

