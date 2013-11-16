Pinterest Pins Will Begin Showing Up On Brand Websites

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

launched its first API to allow brand partners such as Zappos and Disney to use real-time data to generate lists of the most-pinned items in their stores.

By rolling out an API, Pinterest is making it easier for people to post and share content on Pinterest. “For some users, this will be their introduction to see what Pinterest does,” Steve Patrizi, head of partner marketing, told the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this week, Piqora published more data supporting the thesis that Pinterest is driving an increasing amount of e-commerce sales. Now brands can take their most shared items on Pinterest and display them on their own dedicated websites, thus further bridging social media and e-commerce. (Pinterest Blog)

In Other News …

Twitter’s self-service advertising platform is now available to small- and medium-sized businesses in the UK, Ireland, and Canada. (The Guardian)

Approximately half of Twitter and Facebook users consume news on the sites. Somewhat surprisingly, only 13% of LinkedIn users come across news on the site. (Pew Research)

Some industry pundits now believe Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram for $US1 billion looks like a bargain. Snapchat reportedly turned down $US3 billion from Facebook, and Twitter is valued at $US30 billion with just 236 million users (Instagram has 150 million users, and most of them are located in the U.S., which makes them more valuable to marketers). (Business Insider)

Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 developers can now add Facebook Login access to their apps. (ZDNet)

Alyson Shontell is calling a recent Yale graduate the “luckiest graduate of 2013” because she got a job in business development at Snapchat. (Business Insider)

