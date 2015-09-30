This is Pinterest users' ultimate dream house

Megan Willett
Dream traditional kitchen pinterest 2PinterestEveryone on Pinterest wants their kitchen to look like this.

Pinterest is the platform we use when we want to fantasize about our dream lives, whether that means planning the ultimate wedding — with or without a husband — or travelling around the world.

But easily one of the site’s most useful features is being able to design your dream house.

There are hundreds of thousands of boards dedicated to the perfect yard, living room, garage, and more.

We asked Pinterest to send us the most popular pictures of rooms, from the attic to the basement, and the result is basically like Barbie’s Dream House  —  but for grown ups.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone on Pinterest wants their house to look like.

Welcome to the Pinterest house of your dreams! This navy house is where many Pinterest users envision themselves.

But let's go inside. The dream Pinterest living room has tall ceilings, grey walls, and an open floor plan. The window into the backyard and deck is also a lovely touch.

This was the other most popular living room on Pinterest, but it has the same details -- tall ceilings, grey walls, and an open floor plan. This one even has a double staircase, which is pretty fancy.

The dream dining room is all about mismatched chairs, candles, and elegant touches like the mirrored tray on the cabinet or the brass chandelier.

This other popular dining room is a little less cluttered. The hanging lantern above the table is a genius idea that enhances the cottage-feel of the home.

Moving into the kitchen, Pinners all want a rustic wood floor and large center island. We love that this one is a different colour than the surrounding white cabinets to make it pop.

White cabinets seem to be a major draw in the Pinterst dream kitchen as well as granite slabs for the counter tops. Plus, who wouldn't mind doing dishes with a view like this?

While many of these rooms are traditional, the dream Pinterest TV room is a lot more modern with a sleek white couch and acrylic panels.

And separate from the TV room, there should be a hang out basement with lots of activities, like a pool table and bar.

Another popular basement fixture is the media room or home theatre. While many home theatres are filled with La-Z-Boy chairs, Pinners seem to like that this room is more conducive for eating and drinking.

And if you trick out your basement, you've got to remodel your attic, too! What's more Pinterest-worthy than an airy greige room complete with a swing?

The ultimate master bedroom in the eyes of Pinners has a chandelier and even a chair by the window to curl up in.

Another popular master bedroom has a 'Love' ornament hanging above the bed and lots and lots of pillows.

Pinners seem divided on their favourite style of bathroom. This popular Pin is a traditional, all-white bathroom with his and hers sinks.

While this other bathroom has a more rustic-yet-elegant feel to it with DIY touches like the wooden ladder and framed mirror.

Pinterest closets are also huge draws on the website. This popular walk-in closet is perfect for the shoe hoarder.

Another beloved walk-in closet has mirrored doors and uses every inch of space for your dream wardrobe.

Space-saving Pinners also enjoy this hidden closet that fits under the stairs -- perfect for tiny home dwellers.

If you want to be productive in your Pinterest house, you can step into your very own home office. The chandelier is a necessary touch.

Outside, you need a cool garage where you can keep your Pinterest-worthy cars. This one is more like a small studio apartment than a place to park.

While this popular Pinterest garage looks like a neat freak's ultimate fantasy.

And finally, no dream house would be complete without a killer backyard. Some Pinners wanted a covered area with pool table and hang out space.

This fantasy backyard has a grill, fire pit, garden, and even a decorative fountain.

And here's one last shot of a relaxing evening spent in your ultimate Pinterest backyard. Let's all move here together.

