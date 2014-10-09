Check Out Pinterest's Gorgeous, Artsy Offices, That Will Make You Want To Craft Something

Pinterest, the photo-based social network with a $US5 billion valuation, has a gorgeous office space in San Francisco.

Pinterest’s office bursts with creativity and our guide, Malorie Lucich, tells Business Insider that lots of employees have “secret” passions and hobbies, like martial arts, lock-picking, Vespa-riding, bike-fixing, ballet, and jam jarring, to name a few.

Every so often, Pinterest will host a “studio night” where it lets employees share their non-work skills with their peers.

Although our visit didn’t align with one of those, we did get to tour around the office.

