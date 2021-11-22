How to log into Pinterest on a computer or mobile device, and what to do if you can’t login

There are several ways you can log into Pinterest on a computer or mobile device. Getty Images

You can log into Pinterest on the platform’s mobile app or through any desktop web browser.

To log in, enter your email address and password; alternatively, you can log in with Facebook, Google, or your Apple account.

If you forget the email address or password, use the password reset link on the login page to recover your account.

Like many people, you might use Pinterest as a digital clipboard to discover and bookmark images and websites for future reference. People use Pinterest to collect home design, fashion, recipe ideas, and to research major purchases. However you use the social media platform, it’s important to know how to log in to access your account no matter what device you are using or after losing your account credentials.

How to log into Pinterest on a mobile device

1. Start the Pinterest app on your Android or iOS device.

2. If needed, tap Log in.

3. Type your email address. If you’re using an Android phone, tap Continue and then type your password. If you’re on an iPhone, just enter your password.

4. Tap Log in.

Enter your email address and password on the login screen. Dave Johnson

Quick tip: If you don’t want to remember a password, you can log in with your Facebook or Google account. If you have an iPhone, you can also opt to log in with your Apple account. These options connect your Pinterest account with those services, so you can log in with one tap.



How to log into Pinterest on a computer

1. Go to Pinterest.com in a web browser.

2. At the top right of the page, click Log in.

3. Type your email address and password.

4. Click Log in.

Enter your email address and password on the login screen. Dave Johnson

The Pinterest website may remember the last account you used to sign in and just ask for your password. If you want to log into a different account, click Not you? Log in with a different account.

Quick tip: If you don’t want to remember a password, you can log in with your Facebook or Google account. This connects your Pinterest account with those services, so you can log in with one click.



What to do if you can’t log into Pinterest

If you can’t log into your Pinterest account, there are some common reasons why you might be having trouble.

You lost or forgot the email address or associated with your account. If you can’t remember the email address you used to log in, click Forgot your password? on the login page. Enter your name or username and look for your account from the list that appears. If you see your account, click it and Pinterest will send you an email to perform a password reset. Follow the directions in the email to change your password and log in.

If you don’t know the email address for your account, try typing your name and look for your account in the results. Dave Johnson

You lost or forgot the password for your account . If you can’t remember your password, click Forgot your password? on the login page. Enter your email address and click Send a password reset email . Pinterest will send you an email to perform a password reset. Follow the directions in the email to change your password and log in.

. If you can’t remember your password, click on the login page. Enter your email address and click . Pinterest will send you an email to perform a password reset. Follow the directions in the email to change your password and log in. Pinterest protected your account from suspicious activity . If Pinterest notices unusual activity on your account, the service may log all devices out of the account and send you an email to reset your password. To log back in, follow the instructions to reset your password.

. If Pinterest notices unusual activity on your account, the service may log all devices out of the account and send you an email to reset your password. To log back in, follow the instructions to reset your password. Pinterest suspended your account. If Pinterest believes you violated the service’s community guidelines, you may be logged out and your account may be temporarily or permanently suspended. You may be able to contact Pinterest and appeal this decision to restore access to your account.