Pinterest Just Made Its First Big Entertainment Deal With 'The Biggest Loser'

Pinterest, the pinboard-inspired pic sharing site, has teamed with NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” to promote the competish program and healthier lifestyle choices.



Partnership includes Peacock-created instructional content that will appear on Pinterest and complement each week’s episode. Viewers will be directed to “Biggest Loser’s” Pinterest page during broadcasts, where they can discover recipes, lifestyle tips and exercises from show trainer Dolvett Quince and chef Devin Alexander.

Initiative kicked off today and will continue until “Loser’s” season finale on March 18. (The Shine America-produced program is currently in its fourteenth cycle.)

Pinterest has established itself as a social media go-to for web users looking for bite-sized health info. Many Pinterest users repin photos of motivational quotes, recipes and fitness how-tos, so “Biggest Loser” integration organically falls into Pinterest’s already favoured and inspirational content.

“Being at the forefront of all things health, wellness and lifestyle Pinterest was a natural fit with ‘The Biggest Loser’ to provide fans with take-away content and a powerful user experience,” said Vivi Zigler, topper of Shine 360 and Digital.

Media brands are no stranger to using Pinterest as a promo vehicle, and the platform had previously hosted holiday campaign “30 Days of Pinspiration,” which included participation from Dr. Oz and Katie Couric’s daytime shows. Pact with “Biggest Loser,” however, marks the first significant broadcast entertainment partnership that Pinterest has participated in that includes dedicated, customised content from a TV show that continues through a season run.

“People watch ‘The Biggest Loser’ to get inspired and that’s the same reason they come to Pinterest,” said Barry Schnitt, head of communications at Pinterest. “It makes the show a perfect place for us to start.”

Click here for more television news on Variety.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.