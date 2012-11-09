Pinterest Is Testing A New Feature That Lets Users Create Private Pinboards

Pinterest, a photo collection site that’s exploded with users over the past year, is testing a new feature.



Now, instead of making every photo collection public, Pinterest is letting users set up a few “secret” pinboards that only they and their boards’ collaborators can see.

Starting today, users can create up to three private pinboards. Pinterest says this has been one of its most requested features and it’s intentionally being rolled out just before the holidays. Pre-existing pinboards can not be made private, because other users may have already pinned some of the photos.

“When you add a pin to a secret board, it won’t show up anywhere else on Pinterest—the only place you can see it is on your secret board,” Pinterest explains on its blog. “You can use secret boards to keep track of holiday gifts, plan a special event, or work on a project you aren’t yet ready to share with the rest of the world.”

Here’s what the new feature looks like:

Photo: Pinterest’s blog

Photo: Pinterest’s blog

