Pinterest is raising a huge round at an $11 billion valuation

Pinterest is raising $US500 million at an $US11 billion valuation, according to Doug Macmillan of the Wall Street Journal.

The round would value the social image sharing network at more than double what it was worth last May, when it raised $US200 million at a $US5 billion valuation.

Developing…

