Pinterest Co-founder: 'We’re Probably The Last Big Website'

Evan Sharp, co-founder at Pinterest

On the exact day Pinterest released its apps for Android and iPad, its mobile traffic surpassed Web traffic, Liz Gannes of AllThingsD reports.



Before Aug. 14, 2012, Pinterest was only available on the Web and via its iPhone app.

Ever since that day, Pinterest has continued to receive the majority of its traffic from mobile.

“We’re probably the last big website,” Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp told Gannes. “As far as I know, we’re the last startup to become high-profile on the Web.”

In other words, Sharp believes Pinterest may be the last successful Web-first company. These days the battle call is “mobile first” meaning apps and a design that work great on small smartphone screens, with the website being an afterthought, if it comes at all.

“He might be right, because everything now seems to be mobile-first or mobile-only,” Google Ventures partner M.G. Siegler wrote on his personal blog.

In March, Pinterest had 46 million unique visitors from the U.S., with 53% of them coming from mobile, according to ComScore.

Sharp told AllThingsD that if Pinterest were to launch for the first time today, it would be an app. In fact, Pinterest has a running joke to just kill the website.

