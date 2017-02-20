Pinterest is poised to become a major social commerce platform

Photo: iStock

Social commerce has moved at a snail’s pace, causing retailers to question if various social media platforms are worth investing in.

Social media still only accounts fo 2.7% of online and mobile traffic to commerce sites, and just 1% of orders, according to the Demandware’s Q2 2016 Shopping Index. However, there are signs that Pinterest could help drive up social commerce as the platform gains momentum.

User milestone: Pinterest recently passed 150 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 50% year-over-year (YoY). The company first shared its size in September 2015, when it reached 100 million MAUs.

This positions Pinterest to excel as a commerce platform.

If Pinterest captures further user growth and diversifies its customer base, more large retailers could collaborate with the platform. Target, for example, advertises on Pinterest because the site’s users tend to exhibit greater intent to buy than those on other social platforms. If Pinterest can draw in a wider audience and continue inspiring retail purchases, the platform will become more attractive to large retailers that sell products to the general public. This could eventually spur a virtuous cycle in which users engage further with retailers on Pinterest, encouraging more merchants to partner with the platform, which ultimately could generate more users.

