Pinterest is introducing verified accounts for public figures

Public figures, celebrities, and brands will soon be able to get their Pinterest accounts verified like they can on Twitter or Facebook, the company announced this morning.

From now on, you’ll never have to guess whether you’re following the real celebrity chef Alton Brown or an imposter. The not-famous Martha Stewart’s of the world will no longer be mistaken for their public figure counterparts.

Although getting verified is especially important on Twitter, where it’s all too easy for fakers to sabotage someone’s public persona, not all social networks rely on a check mark evenly. For example Instagram started giving select users little blue “verified badges” last December, but ended up putting its efforts on pause in February.

For now, Pinterest is working with a select group of notable names, and it’s not accepting applications. If you want a little red check mark, Pinterest needs to come to you.

The verification announcement came along with a host of search updates as well. Pinterest introduced autocorrect, trending searches, and a new filter button to let users refine search by Pins, Pinners, boards, or their own pins. It will also allow users to search faster than ever with a new auto-fill feature similar to what Google uses to guess your query before you fully type it out.

