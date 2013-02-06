Pinterest Is In Talks To Raise A New Round At A $2.5 Billion Valuation

Pinterest founder, CEO Ben Silbermann

Photo: dkuperman via Flickr

Pinterest is in talks to raise another round of funding, this time at a $2-$2.5 billion valuation, Pui-Wing Tam and Spencer Ante of the Wall Street Journal report.The fund-raising appears to be in the very early stages. Tam and Ante don’t say how much money Pinterest is looking to raise. Pinterest just raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in May of 2012.



Pinterest is a digital, social scrapbook. You “Pin” stories and images from around the web to Pinterest. The site has seen its unique visitors nearly quadruple in the last year, according to comScore data. It’s pretty much revenue free at this point, but the stuff people are pinning is stuff they would like to buy, so investors are optimistic it can be a big business in the long run.

