Pinterest Is Getting Its Own TV Series

Pinterest is going to be the main inspiration for a new series on FYI Network called “We’re Moving In” (FYI is a subsidiary network of A&E), Ad Age reports.

The show will follow new housemates who will use Pinterest to give them ideas for how to design their new place. FYI has reportedly ordered six half-hour episodes of the series, and it’s the first show to ever explicitly integrate “creative direction” from Pinterest.

Obviously, this is great news for Pinterest and takes advantage of one of its biggest strengths: DIY and Crafts is the second most pinned category on the social network.

“By tapping into the highly engaged Pinterest community, we’re able to bring that same unique creativity to the series,” FYI’s president said in a statement to Ad Age.

