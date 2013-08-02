Pinterest Is Getting Even More E-Commerce Friendly [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Pinterest recently added a feature in which “product pins” from certain websites (including eBay, Etsy, Urban Outfitters, and Wayfair.) would provide pricing information. Now Pinterest will send users notifications whenever those pinned prices drop.

Hootesuite raised $US165 million during a Series B round of funding. It’s also going into the social ads business.

Here’s what you have to do for BBH’s interns to give you a cronut.

An investor discusses how YouTube’s biggest competition is Amazon.

Rolling Stone’s “Boston Bomber” issue was one of the magazine’s best selling issues.

Nationwide narrowed its agency roster. While Cheil and Rosetta used to do its media planning and digital media buying, Nationwide consolidated all its media duties to UM.

Gary Koepke has been promoted at SapientNitro to CCO North America. He was a CCO at Modernista! before joining SapientNitro last year as a global executive creative director of brand content innovation.

HuffPost is doing even more with sponsored content.

