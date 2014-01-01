Pinterest Is Enjoying A Growth Spurt From U.S. Desktop Users

Pinterest saw more U.S. desktop audience growth than any other top Web property in November, attracting 11% more desktop users than in the previous month, according to comScore.

However, year-on-year growth came in slightly lower, at 9%.

We suspect that the recent uptick in usage on Pinterest was a result of the service being used for inspiring consumers on what to buy during the holidays. Pinterest is playing out to be the leading social platform for e-commerce. Among the top social media, 44% of all e-commerce related content was shared via Pinterest during the third quarter (more than Facebook’s share).

We expect to see this trend continue in comScore’s December data, which will be released next month. Thereafter, Pinterest’s audience size will likely see a correction after the holidays, declining slightly in the first quarter of 2014 — a scenario we saw play out last year.

Monthly audience for other social web properties, such as Facebook and Twitter, remained largely unchanged.

This data only shows desktop audience. The growth story for many social Web properties in the U.S. is now about mobile — an area that Pinterest is also excelling in.

Here’s a look at audience trends for Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, and LinkedIn:

Meanwhile, Google has closed the gap on Yahoo as the two battle it out for the title of largest Web property. Between July and September, Yahoo pulled away from Google, thanks to steady month over month growth for its desktop audience. But in October and November Yahoo slipped a bit. Now, less than 2 million users separate the two Web giants. Below are the audience trends for the six largest U.S. web properties:

Download the charts and data in Excel.





