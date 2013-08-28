CHART: Is Pinterest Becoming The First Tablet-First Social Network?

Pinterest seems to be on its way to becoming the first tablet-first social network. That isn’t a bad place to be considering that tablet penetration still has room to increase while the smartphone market is getting saturated in the most developed economies.

Pinterest’s mobile dependence is easy to glean from comScore’s recent multi-platform audience data.

Let’s first look at total mobile audiences — visitors who access the site on smartphones or tablets but may also do so on desktop and laptop computers.

In February 2013, Pinterest had 23 million mobile unique visitors or UVs. In the next four months, Pinterest grew that audience 10% to 25.3 million for June 2013, the last month for which data was available.

So, mobile visitors now account for 55% of Pinterest’s audience.

Now let’s look at mobile-only visitors — users who accessed the platform only via a mobile device.

Pinterest had 18.2 million mobile-only UVs in June 2013, 28% more than it had in February; mobile-only now represents 35% of Pinterest’s audience.

(For comparison, mobile-only represents just 21% of Facebook’s audience.)

ComScore does not break down its mobile data between tablets and smartphones, but according to a recent ShareThis study, Pinterest accounts for 48.2% of all social network-sharing on iPads, more than any other service, including Facebook. It’s clear that tablet usage is driving a robust portion of Pinterest audience activity.

At BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s paid subscription service, we recently analysed over 15 datasets culled from a variety of sources to probe the viability of tablet-heavy Pinterest and other social media as commerce and retail-drivers. We published our insights in a recent report, “The New Art Of Social Commerce: How Brands And Retailers Are Converting Tweets, Pins, And Likes Into Sales.” We also publish regular coverage and in-depth reports on tablet commerce and Pinterest.

Subscribers also gain access to our library of over 100 in-depth reports and hundreds of charts and datasets on mobile, social, and their impact across industries, including retail.

To access BI Intelligence’s full report, The New Art Of Social Commerce: How Brands And Retailers Are Converting Tweets, Pins, And Likes Into Sales, as well as our tablet commerce coverage, sign up for a free trial subscription here. Subscribers also gain access to over 100 in-depth reports on social and mobile, and hundreds of charts and datasets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.