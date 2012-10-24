Pinterest's First Investor Shows Us His 'Disneyland'-Like Long Island Home

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
Brian Cohen doesn’t want you to take his 16,000-square-foot mansion seriously.You can tell what he means when you visit the labyrinthine Long Island mansion, where every hallway passes through an octagonal centre atrium before leading off to a theatre, wine cellar and other attractions.
“It’s a little bit like Disneyland,” said Cohen, who was the first investor in Pinterest. Currently, Cohen is the CEO of the New York Angels. “The house is meant for fun.”
His Sands Point home, near Port Washington, N.Y., is currently on the market for $9.5 million.
Cohen custom-built the house, commandeering the project as his own general contractor. The opportunity presented itself after Cohen sold his company TSI Communications.
“There’s a part of me in the house,” Cohen said.
The house is equipped with a giant geothermal heat pump, computer-controlled lighting and sound systems, and more than 350 lights designed to prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder.
“It’s my own giant laboratory,” Cohen said. “I got to experiment. Try all these new things. In 2000, people would walk in an see our flatscreen TVs and just say ‘Wow.'”
After 14 months of paying his contractors by the hour — an unheard of practice in the construction business — the house was complete. Cohen, his wife and former business partner Carol, and their three children moved in.
“The kids were giddy,” Cohen said. “It’s an extraordinary home to find yourself living in as a child.”
But when the Cohens’ youngest son, Max, left for Arizona State University, the home went on the market and Mr. and Mrs. Cohen moved to an apartment in the West Village.
“My wife and I are both city people, born and raised,” Cohen said. “The suburbs are for families. I don’t fall in love with things, I fall in love with people. Our house served its purpose …
“We still use it these days for what I call ‘Hallmark moments,’ but change is inevitable. A one-bedroom apartment is really all my wife and I need.”
The outside of the home is meant to have more of a Hamptons feel, since it's so close to the water. The other homes in the area are more colonial looking.
Upon entering you see the giant staircase that wraps around the octagon atrium. Cohen said he constructed the home this way so as soon as you walk in the door, you can yell up to their children in their bedrooms.
The kitchen features a hidden double-door refrigerator, a wine cellar and a double oven. The floors in the kitchen are made from limestone.
Off to the right of the kitchen is a quaint breakfast area. It's perfectly suited for a family of five.
The living room is massive. Cohen estimated about 200 people can fit comfortably in the downstairs portion of the house. The Cohens have hosted everything from charity events and bar mitzvahs to high school prom photo shoots at their house.
The Cohens' dog, Coty, has free reign of the downstairs. When Cohen was building the house, he worked with his former client Sony to equip the home with the best systems out there.
The Cohens' children have all moved out, so the bedrooms are sparse, too, but it provides a good place to rest when everyone comes home for big family events.
The Cohens' daughter was 14 when they moved in, so she lived in the house the least amount of time. The Cohens were living in a home in the same community before moving in here.
The massive playroom has a ping pong table, a basketball-free throw game, several couches, and a large TV.
Now it's time to explore the basement. The Cohens have nearly a full gym downstairs. There are free weights, a treadmill, an elliptical, and more.
The theatre can easily fit more than 12 people. It was also designed to be multipurpose. The pool table in the back adds some extra fun.
And of course the the massive pool, with a hot tub in the backyard as well. In the distance, you can see the awesome view of the water again.
