Pinterest Is Not Very Popular In Europe

Pinterest is enjoying quick penetration growth in the United States, but that success hasn’t yet leapt across the Atlantic to Europe.

30-four per cent of Internet users in the U.S. now have an account on Pinterest, compared to only 8% of Internet users in Europe.

Only 3% of European Internet users are active monthly on Pinterest (the number was 1% six quarters ago.)

The data was collected by GlobalWebIndex, an analytics firm that surveyed 160,000 Internet users worldwide in the second quarter of 2012 and 40,000 in the fourth quarter of 2013.

These numbers aren’t the only bad news for Pinterest on the European front. For starters, the European Trademark Office ruled that Pinterest doesn’t own the legal rights to the term Pinterest in Europe, because it’s already registered with another company. If Pinterest’s legal team can’t overturn this ruling or come to an agreement with the rights holder, it may mean that Pinterest will have to redirect European users to a site with a different name and Web address.

There’s also the wider question of whether Pinterest can achieve widespread popularity in Europe. “I think Pinterest is taking a very regional and vertical approach,” Jan Rezab, head of global social media analytics firm Socialbakers, told us last September. “In parts of Europe and Latin America, Pinterest is hardly a factor.”

We predicted that Pinterest will have a breakout year in 2014, because it now has its own native ad product in place with “Promoted Pins.” Pinterest is particularly attractive to retailers and e-commerce companies, since data has shown that shoppers turn to it for inspiration on what to buy.

But Europe is a large market for social media platforms (and in turn, social media advertising) and Pinterest will lose momentum if it stumbles there.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.