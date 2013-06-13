Pinterest Hires John Yi To Launch The API We've Been Waiting Years For

The long-promised Pinterest API, which will give software developers the tools to integrate with Pinterest’s website, is coming soon.



No, really this time.

AllThingsD reports that the social sharing site just brought on John Yi, who worked for Facebook, to help progress the efforts to release the site’s API to developers.

Yi will be heading up the marketing developer partnerships division at Pinterest.

