Pinterest's head of brand is leaving after 18 months in the role

Pinterest’s head of brand David Rubin is leaving the company after just 18 months in the role.

Rubin joined Pinterest in July 2014, charged with growing the site’s audience globally — both in terms of the number of users and with encouraging more males to join the predominantly female audience, he told AdAge shortly after his arrival.

He was responsible for a team of around 20 people in the marketing department.

Rubin was hired from consumer goods giant Unilever where he was brand building vice president for its US hair brands. He had been at Unilever since 1999.

A Pinterest spokesman confirmed Rubin’s departure to Business Insider with this emailed statement: “After commuting from the East Coast for a year and a half, we mutually agreed that Pinterest needs a head of marketing at headquarters full time. We’d like to thank David for everything he’s done for Pinterest and look forward to working with him in an advisor role. “

It’s not known if he has another job lined up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.