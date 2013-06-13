How Pinterest And Google+ Are Outshining Facebook On Desktop PCs

The crowd of social media sites chasing Facebook have made strides in growing their U.S. user bases over the past year.



Pinterest and Google+ are perhaps the biggest revelations. The latest data from comScore from March 2013 puts their unique visitor numbers at 29.5 million and 35.9 million, respectively.

For Pinterest, that makes 57.9% year-on-year growth from March 2012.

That’s 74.1% for Google+ over the same period.

The rise of Pinterest has already been well-documented. The website was hit 10 million users faster than any stand-alone site in history. Pinterest has become the go-to social network for visual communication —particularly the sharing of photo and video content — and has followed the Tumblr model of allowing users to “curate” their own content feeds.

Google+ is the newest social network to join the scene, having launched in June 2011. Its sensational rise can be attributed to its integration with popular Google sites and applications like Search, Gmail, and Calendar.

LinkedIn has also enjoyed strong growth.

Facebook, on the other hand, hasn’t enjoyed the best year.

Since March 2012, Facebook’s unique visitor totals have declined in 8 out of 12 months. This performance has yielded an overall loss in unique visitors of 6.6% from March 2012 to March 2013, according to the data.

However, Facebook remains the social hub of the web.

It should be noted that this unique visitor data does not track mobile app visitors, which make up a substantial portion of Facebook’s overall traffic, and its fastest-growing audience.

