Pinterest CEO: Here's How We Became The Web's Next Big Thing [DECK]

Ben Silbermann is the CEO and visionary cofounder behind Pinterest, which grew from 5,000 users in August 2010 to 17 million this month.
With Instagram off the market following a $1 billion sale to Facebook, Pinterest is now the hot social startup in Silicon Valley. Investors are beating down its door, hoping to fund the company and ride it to a multi-billion dollar exit.
Earlier this year, Silbermann gave the keynote speech at the Alt Summit 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 45 minute talk was all about how he abandoned his long held plans to become a doctor, founded Pinterest during the recession, survived early failures, and built a company for the long-run.
Silbermann used slides to illustrate his story. We’ve got them and a few more here.
This is Ben Silbermann, the CEO of Pinterest. He's soft-spoken. He dresses like any old 20-something living in San Francisco or Brooklyn.
His job wasn't very different than his consulting job. He analysed data and made product design recommendations. Lots of spreadsheets again.
After quitting, he tried raising money, but it was really hard because rich people were investing in gold.
Two things got him through that hard time. 1) He felt like he couldn't go back to Google. 2) He didn't want to let Paul down.
This poster was on the wall of the office. It was originally hung at Facebook, where Evan worked for a while.
The jeweler on the left puts all his future designs on Pinterest. Every day, the woman on the right finds a craft to do on Pinterest and then blogs about it.
Pinterest also wants to be a place where people discover beautiful things they didn't know you were looking for. Like this grocery store…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.