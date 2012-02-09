How To Add A Pinterest Button To Your Site And Get Astronomical Amounts Of Traffic

Photo: NASA

Pinterest is a new social media platform that has quickly become as important as Facebook and Twitter are to publishers.According to a Shareaholic study, Pinterest refers more traffic to publishers than YouTube, Reddit, LinkedIn, MySpace or Google+ — for retailers especially. It refers nearly as much as Twitter.



“Pinterest, my goodness, shocks us. I wouldn’t say it’s taking over, but it’s getting more and more traction,” says Birchbox cofounder Katia Beachamp.

“It’s beautiful and the audience is really responsive. They’re seeking a beautiful experience, but they’re in the mindset of shopping.”

If you want your site to get in on the action, you’ll need to add a Pin-It button, which resembles Twitter’s Tweet and Facebook’s Like buttons. The buttons can be added to individual articles, videos or pictures.

Here’s how to implement the latest social traffic driver on your site.

