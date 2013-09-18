Pinterest Still Drives Higher Value Orders On E-Commerce Sites Than Other Social Media

We recently looked at how customers referred by social media are making larger purchases, $US87 on average or $US11 more than a year before. Let’s take a closer look at which social media companies are driving this increase in average order values.

Pinterest drives the largest purchase orders among social media, with an average order value of $US93 in the second quarter of this year (6% growth year-over-year), according to Monetate’s most recent quarterly report.

Customers referred by Twitter now average a $US90 purchase, a 25% increase year-over-year. (That’s more than the average order value of $US86 attributable to Facebook users.)

Still, the biggest spending e-commerce customers are those who were not referred by any channel. They went to the e-commerce site directly. Of course, those “no referrals” may have been influenced by a brand’s Facebook page, an ad they saw alongside Google search results, or some other form of marketing or advertising. One in three global consumers say social media has influenced their purchases, according to Ipsos OTX.

Pinterest doesn’t yet offer any paid advertising opportunities that brands and retailers might use to promote sales and offers, which probably explains Pinterest’s dramatic dip in average order value during the 2012 holiday quarter.

Although social media shows promise as an e-commerce referrer, the volume is still not there. Search and email still trump social media when it comes to conversion rates. Leading the charge is AOL Search with a 4% conversion rate.

Download the chart and data in Excel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.