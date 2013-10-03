People Are Sharing Almost As Much Content On Pinterest As They Do Via E-Mail

Join Elon Musk At IGNITION

According to data from the social bookmarking and tracking firm ShareThis, Pinterest is close to overtaking e-mail as the third most popular sharing channel behind Facebook and Twitter.

In this case, sharing is defined as the use of those buttons you often find above stories on the web, which automate your ability to send or share content to others.

Content sharing on the Pinterest increased a whopping 15% in the month of August, ShareThis said. The news comes just over a month after Pinterest announced it is testing promoted post advertisements.

ShareThis found that Pinterest could be an especially rewarding play for advertisers looking to reach audiences on their mobile devices. According to the data, Pinterest users shared content via mobile three times as much as they did on desktop, with the social network being the most popular sharing channel for iPad users.

ShareThis CEO Kurt Abrahamson attributed this popularity to Pinterest’s visually appealing design and high quantity of photographic content, which he says looks good on the iPad’s large screen.

Abrahamson said Pinterest is the perfect place for advertisers to target mums, a group he says share content three times as much as the general public. The demographic does 29 per cent of its sharing on Pinterest, second to the 34% of its sharing the group does on Facebook.

“We have been noticing the rise of Pinterest as a sharing channel over the last year,” he said. “As Pinterest launches advertising products, it’s a good time for brands who are targeting female and lifestyle verticals to consider advertising on Pinterest.”

