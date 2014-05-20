The World's Most Popular Hiking Trails, According To Pinterest

When Pinterest launched Place Pins — which let users mark their favourite places with images on a map — the image-sharing site expected to see maps of beautiful beaches and stunning national landmarks.
But maps based on specific interests, like wineries, ice cream shops and even tacos, began to emerge.
“We’ve been surprised to see more and more outdoor destinations with activities like camping and hiking,” a spokesperson from Pinterest told Business Insider.
After six months, Pinterest has nearly one billion pins on more than 100,000 Place Boards
. The company mined these pins to see which hiking trails were most frequently added to people’s wish lists and travel plan boards all over the globe.
The Western United States, especially California, has the most popular hiking trails on Pinterest.
10. Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park in Bellevue, Wash., has 38 miles of hiking trails and 12 miles of horseback riding trails.
8. Snoqualmie Falls, east of Seattle, Wash., is a 268-foot-high waterfall that has appeared in the cult television show 'Twin Peaks.'
3. Antelope Canyon sits on Navajo land near Page, Ariz. Flash flooding in the area caused the sandstone to take on the shape of spiraled columns.
2. The West Entrance of Glacier National Park in northern Montana has over 700 miles of trails winding around dozens of fresh water lakes.
