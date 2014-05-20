The World's Most Popular Hiking Trails, According To Pinterest

When Pinterest launched Place Pins — which let users mark their favourite places with images on a map — the image-sharing site expected to see maps of beautiful beaches and stunning national landmarks.

But maps based on specific interests, like wineries, ice cream shops and even tacos, began to emerge.

“We’ve been surprised to see more and more outdoor destinations with activities like camping and hiking,” a spokesperson from Pinterest told Business Insider.

After six months, Pinterest has nearly one billion pins on more than 100,000 Place Boards

. The company mined these pins to see which hiking trails were most frequently added to people’s wish lists and travel plan boards all over the globe.

The Western United States, especially California, has the most popular hiking trails on Pinterest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.