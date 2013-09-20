Pinterest Announces First Big Monetization Effort

Pinterest’s First Big Monetization Effort (Pinterest Blog)

After a short stint testing a referral-based monetization model, Pinterest is following the model of Facebook and Twitter by selling promoted content. This form of native advertising is more elegant than right-rail or banner ads, because they appear in a user’s stream.

Pinterest’s announcement is timely for a couple reasons:

It is enough of a runway for retailers to prepare Pinterest ads before this year’s holiday season.

Facebook is working on a monetization plan for Instagram, and Kevin Systrom said it could turn into being a fashion commerce platform. Thus, Pinterest wants to get out ahead of Instagram in attracting those ad clients. Read >

Photography Is The Most Shared Type Of Content Online (Ipsos)

According to a poll of more than 18,000 consumers in 24 countries, 71% said they have shared some type of content on social media in the past month. Photos were the most shared type of content among the respondents, followed by opinion editorial, and status updates.

The nature of consumers to want to share photos has helped give rise to image-based social platforms such as Snapchat, which recently announced that its users share an average of 350 million photos daily. Read >

Telecom Companies See Results Advertising On Facebook Via Mobile (Facebook)

Telecom companies were nine times more successful attracting new customers when advertising on Facebook via mobile devices versus desktop. Acknowledging how important Telecom companies are becoming to Facebook’s ad business, Facebook has launched a new tool to help Telecoms measure success of their ads on Facebook. Read >

Google Updates Main Menu Bar And Logo (Google Blog)

Users can now access any of Google’s Web products from a pull-down option on its main menu. Google also slightly adjusted the colour palette of its logo with a softer, flatter look. Read >

China Cracks Down On Social Media Use (Wall Street Journal)

Chinese officials recently detained and interrogated “several high-profile social media figures,” according to the Wall Street Journal. In Beijing, criminal laws have been expanded to make it easier to prosecute citizens for their social media activity. Read >

No Spike In Tweets During TV Commercials (SocialGuide)

Advertisers have theorized that TV viewers are turning to Twitter and other forms of social media during commercial breaks. However, a recent study from SocialGuide refutes that; only 30% of tweets occur during TV commercial breaks. Read >

