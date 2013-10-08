Pinterest And LinkedIn See Strong User Growth On IOS

The proportion of owners of Apple tablets and smartphones who use Pinterest and LinkedIn has increased significantly in year-over-year terms, even as Facebook slipped.

Pinterest’s app continues to gain popularity on Apple’s platform for tablets and smartphones, iOS: 12% of iOS users opened the app in August 2013, compared to 8% who did so in August 2012.

app continues to gain popularity on Apple’s platform for tablets and smartphones, iOS: 12% of iOS users opened the app in August 2013, compared to 8% who did so in August 2012. The per cent share of iOS users on LinkedIn’s app has doubled from the previous year, from 4.9% to 9.9%.

app has doubled from the previous year, from 4.9% to 9.9%. Facebook’s penetration into the U.S. iOS user base slipped from 79.1% in August 2012 to 73% in August 2013. Facebook has essentially been flat for all of the 2013 calendar year in terms of iOS user share, after losing four percentage points between December 2012 and January 2013.

Facebook’s failure to grow its share of iOS device users could be due to saturation, and to the pressure from competing social and messaging services such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, Google+ and others.

The findings were in U.S. data provided by Onavo Insights. Onavo’s data counts an iOS user as someone who opens the app at least once in a month. The data is aggregated from users of its data management apps such as Onavo Count and Onavo Extend, and does not include Android usage.

