Is Pinterest Becoming The First Tablet-First Social Network?

We recently took a look at how Pinterest’s incremental audience growth directly attributable to mobile (smartphones and tablets) outperforms that of all other top social networks.

So let’s take this opportunity to take a closer look at the makeup of Pinterest’s user base, using comScore‘s latest multi-platform data.

In terms of the role of total mobile audiences — visitors who access the sites on smartphones or tablets but may also do so on other device types — Pinterest and Facebook have a similar audience make-up.

In February 2013, Pinterest had 23 million mobile unique visitors or UVs. In the next four months, Pinterest grew that audience 10% to 25.3 million for June 2013. As such, mobile UVs now account for 55% of Pinterest’s audience.

For comparison, Facebook had 11% more mobile UVs in June than February; and 60% of Facebook’s U.S. audience is now mobile.

Now let’s look at mobile-only UVs — users who accessed the platform only via a mobile device.

Pinterest had 18.2 million mobile-only UVs in June 2013, 28% more than it had in February; mobile-only now represents 35% of Pinterest’s audience.

Facebook had 38.6 million mobile-only UVs in June 2013, 31% more than it had in February.

But mobile-only still represents just 21% of Facebook’s audience.

In other words, Pinterest is significantly more dependent than Facebook on mobile for its overall audience numbers.

ComScore does not break down its mobile data by device, but according to a recent ShareThis study, Pinterest accounts for 48.2% of total sharing on iPads and Facebook accounts for 66% of total sharing on iPhones. It’s clear that tablet usage is driving a robust portion of Pinterest audience activity.

Pinterest seems to be on its way to becoming the first tablet-first mobile network. That isn’t a bad place to be considering that tablet penetration still has room to increase while the smartphone market is getting saturated in the most developed economies.

