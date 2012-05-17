Pinterest Already Drives As Much Traffic As Twitter

Business Insider Intelligence is a new research and analysis service for real-time insight and intelligence about the Internet industry. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



Yesterday Pinterest raised $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation in a round led by Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten.

The valuation seems entirely justified to us, and one datapoint that goes to showing why is the fact that, according to this chart from Capstone Investments’ Rory Maher, Pinterest already drives as much referral traffic as Twitter, despite being much younger and smaller. On the internet, of course, traffic is money.

All the more for Pinterest given that on the site much of the activity seems to be commerce-related. This is why Pinterest brought in Rakuten, to leverage its expertise in building successful commerce marketplaces, as we explore in a note this morning →

Photo: Capstone Investments

